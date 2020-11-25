Winter Weather Advisory issued November 25 at 11:58AM PST until November 25 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Use caution if
driving, especially through the Santiam, McKenzie, and
Willamette Passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.