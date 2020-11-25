Winter Weather Advisory issued November 25 at 11:58AM PST until November 25 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Use caution if

driving, especially through the Santiam, McKenzie, and

Willamette Passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.