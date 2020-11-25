Winter Weather Advisory issued November 25 at 2:18PM PST until November 26 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches.
Highest additional snowfall above 4000 feet.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will likely impact travel through Santiam and
Willamette passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds could lead to blowing and
drifting snow in some areas, making travel even more difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.