Winter Weather Advisory issued November 25 at 3:38AM PST until November 26 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…MOUNTAIN SNOW TO CONTINUE THROUGH TONIGHT…

.A storm system will continue to bring snow and hazardous travel

conditions to the high mountains and passes through tonight.

In addition to slick roads, moderate snowfall rates may reduce

visibilities to a half mile or less at times. Snow will taper off

gradually late Wednesday night, ending by Thanksgiving morning.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches

between 3000 and 4000 feet, with 6 to 10 inches possible above

4000 feet.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions will likely impact travel through Santiam and

Willamette passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds could lead to blowing and

drifting snow in some areas, making travel even more difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.