Winter Weather Advisory issued November 25 at 3:47PM PST until November 26 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds could lead to blowing and
drifting snow in some areas, making travel even more difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.