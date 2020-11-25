Winter Weather Advisory issued November 25 at 3:47PM PST until November 26 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds could lead to blowing and

drifting snow in some areas, making travel even more difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.