Winter Weather Advisory issued November 25 at 3:50AM PST until November 25 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

…WINTER WEATHER CONTINUES FOR THE CASCADES TODAY…

.A cold front associated with low pressure from the Gulf of

Alaska continues to push east today bringing snow to much of the

Cascades. Snow will slowly taper off overnight Wednesday into

Thursday morning. Prepare for winter weather driving conditions

through the Cascade Passes and nearby alternative routes.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 6 inches

above 3500 feet. Additional accumulations up to 9 inches

possible above 4500 feet.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Use caution especially

if traveling through the Santiam and Willamette Passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.