Winter Weather Advisory issued November 25 at 3:50AM PST until November 25 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
…WINTER WEATHER CONTINUES FOR THE CASCADES TODAY…
.A cold front associated with low pressure from the Gulf of
Alaska continues to push east today bringing snow to much of the
Cascades. Snow will slowly taper off overnight Wednesday into
Thursday morning. Prepare for winter weather driving conditions
through the Cascade Passes and nearby alternative routes.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 6 inches
above 3500 feet. Additional accumulations up to 9 inches
possible above 4500 feet.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Use caution especially
if traveling through the Santiam and Willamette Passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.