Air Stagnation Advisory issued November 27 at 2:00PM PST until November 30 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Diminished air quality expected.
* WHERE…The valleys of Central Douglas County, Eastern Curry
County and Josephine County, Eastern Douglas County Foothills,
Jackson County, South Central Oregon Cascades, Siskiyou
Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades, Klamath Basin,
Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County
and Central and Eastern Lake County.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Poor air quality is likely to cause health issues
for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not
taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…An incoming frontal system is expected to
result in improving air quality Monday.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are
effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air
particulates.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.