Air Stagnation Advisory issued November 27 at 2:13PM PST until November 29 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Poor air quality expected to continue.
* WHERE…John Day Basin.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.