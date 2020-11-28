Air Stagnation Advisory issued November 28 at 2:00PM PST until November 30 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Poor air quality.

* WHERE…The valleys of Central Douglas County, Eastern Curry

County and Josephine County, Eastern Douglas County Foothills,

Jackson County, South Central Oregon Cascades, Siskiyou

Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades, Klamath Basin,

Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County

and Central and Eastern Lake County.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air

quality with time, especially in and near areas with significant

sources of air pollution.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s

advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are

effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air

particulates.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor

burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be

limited as much as possible. According to state air quality

agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants

close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with

your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.