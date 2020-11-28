Air Stagnation Advisory issued November 28 at 9:57AM PST until November 30 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Poor air quality.
* WHERE…Central Douglas County, Central and Eastern Lake
County, Eastern Douglas County Foothills, South Central Oregon
Cascades, Klamath Basin, Siskiyou Mountains and Southern
Oregon Cascades and Northern and Eastern Klamath County and
Western Lake County.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Poor air quality is likely to cause health issues
for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not
taken.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are
effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air
particulates.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.