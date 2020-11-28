Air Stagnation Advisory issued November 28 at 9:57AM PST until November 30 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Poor air quality.

* WHERE…Central Douglas County, Central and Eastern Lake

County, Eastern Douglas County Foothills, South Central Oregon

Cascades, Klamath Basin, Siskiyou Mountains and Southern

Oregon Cascades and Northern and Eastern Klamath County and

Western Lake County.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Poor air quality is likely to cause health issues

for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not

taken.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s

advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are

effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air

particulates.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor

burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be

limited as much as possible. According to state air quality

agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants

close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with

your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.