Air Stagnation Advisory issued November 29 at 12:57AM PST until November 30 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Poor air quality.

* WHERE…Central and Eastern Lake County, Eastern Douglas County

Foothills, South Central Oregon Cascades, Klamath Basin,

Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades and Northern and

Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Poor air quality is likely to cause health issues for

people with respiratory problems if precautions are not taken.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s

advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are

effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air

particulates.