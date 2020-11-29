Air Stagnation Advisory issued November 29 at 2:05PM PST until November 30 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the Air Stagnation Advisory, poor air quality. For
the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake
County and Central and Eastern Lake County.
* WHEN…For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 4 AM PST Monday.
For the Wind Advisory, from 4 AM to 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality
with time, especially in and near areas with significant sources
of air pollution.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will be areas of strong crosswinds on
Oregon highway 31 between Paisley and Silver Lake.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are
effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air
particulates.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.