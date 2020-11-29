Air Stagnation Advisory issued November 29 at 2:05PM PST until November 30 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Air Stagnation Advisory, poor air quality. For

the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake

County and Central and Eastern Lake County.

* WHEN…For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 4 AM PST Monday.

For the Wind Advisory, from 4 AM to 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality

with time, especially in and near areas with significant sources

of air pollution.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will be areas of strong crosswinds on

Oregon highway 31 between Paisley and Silver Lake.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s

advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are

effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air

particulates.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor

burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be

limited as much as possible. According to state air quality

agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants

close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with

your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.