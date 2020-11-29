Air Stagnation Advisory issued November 29 at 8:51AM PST until November 30 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Poor air quality.
* WHERE…Central and Eastern Lake County, Eastern Douglas
County Foothills, South Central Oregon Cascades, Klamath
Basin, Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades and
Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Poor air quality is likely to cause health issues
for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not
taken.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are
effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air
particulates.