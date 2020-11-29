Air Stagnation Advisory issued November 29 at 8:51AM PST until November 30 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Poor air quality.

* WHERE…Central and Eastern Lake County, Eastern Douglas

County Foothills, South Central Oregon Cascades, Klamath

Basin, Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades and

Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Poor air quality is likely to cause health issues

for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not

taken.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s

advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are

effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air

particulates.