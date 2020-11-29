Air Stagnation Advisory issued November 29 at 9:55AM PST until November 30 at 11:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Poor air quality.
* WHERE…Central and Eastern Lake County, Eastern Douglas
County Foothills, South Central Oregon Cascades, Klamath
Basin, Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades and
Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air
quality with time, especially in and near areas with significant
sources of air pollution.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are
effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air
particulates.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.