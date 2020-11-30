Air Stagnation Advisory issued November 30 at 2:47PM PST until December 5 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Increased chances for diminished air quality.
* WHERE…Valleys of Northern and Eastern Klamath County and
Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County to
include Lakeview, Bly, Valley Falls.
* WHEN…From 10 PM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air
quality with time, especially in and near areas with significant
sources of air pollution. There is potential for health issues
for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not
taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy conditions are possible Thursday and
this would bring a period of better mixing but stagnant
conditions are likely to return on Friday.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are
effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air
particulates.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
Comments