Special Weather Statement issued November 30 at 3:39AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

A fairly potent system will bring snow to the east slopes of the

Cascades today. Snow could be moderate to briefly heavy at times,

especially through this morning near the Cascade crest. This could

bring hazardous travel conditions over the passes. Snow amounts

of 3 to 6 or more inches near the crest, with 1 to 3 inches over

the east slopes. In addition, there will be a slight chance for

light freezing rain in the lower elevations this morning. Minimal

ice accumulation expected, but a few slick spots are possible.