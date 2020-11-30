Special Weather Statement issued November 30 at 3:39AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
A fairly potent system will bring snow to the east slopes of the
Cascades today. Snow could be moderate to briefly heavy at times,
especially through this morning near the Cascade crest. This could
bring hazardous travel conditions over the passes. Snow amounts
of 3 to 6 or more inches near the crest, with 1 to 3 inches over
the east slopes. In addition, there will be a slight chance for
light freezing rain in the lower elevations this morning. Minimal
ice accumulation expected, but a few slick spots are possible.
