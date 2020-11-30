Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 12:48 pm
Published 3:36 am

Wind Advisory issued November 30 at 3:36AM PST until November 30 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake
County and Central and Eastern Lake County. This includes areas
along Highway 31 near Summer Lake.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content