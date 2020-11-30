Wind Advisory issued November 30 at 3:36AM PST until November 30 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake
County and Central and Eastern Lake County. This includes areas
along Highway 31 near Summer Lake.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.