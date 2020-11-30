Wind Advisory issued November 30 at 4:50AM PST until November 30 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In California, the Warner Mountains of Modoc County. In

Oregon, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake

County and Central and Eastern Lake County. This includes areas

along Highway 31 near Summer Lake.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.