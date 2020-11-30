Wind Advisory issued November 30 at 4:50AM PST until November 30 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, the Warner Mountains of Modoc County. In
Oregon, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake
County and Central and Eastern Lake County. This includes areas
along Highway 31 near Summer Lake.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.