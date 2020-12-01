Air Stagnation Advisory issued December 1 at 1:00PM PST until December 5 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Increased chances for diminished air quality.
* WHERE…Valleys of Northern and Eastern Klamath County and
Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County to
include Lakeview, Bly, Valley Falls.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to noon PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air
quality with time, especially in and near areas with significant
sources of air pollution.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A period of breezy conditions is possible
Thursday and this would bring a period of better mixing but
stagnant conditions are likely to return Thursday night into
Friday.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are
effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air
particulates.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.