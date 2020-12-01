Air Stagnation Advisory issued December 1 at 4:03AM PST until December 5 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Increased chances for diminished air quality.

* WHERE…Valleys of Northern and Eastern Klamath County and

Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County to

include Lakeview, Bly, Valley Falls.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to noon PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing

air quality with time, especially in and near areas with

significant sources of air pollution. There is potential for

health issues for people with respiratory problems if

precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A period of breezy conditions is possible

Thursday and this would bring a period of better mixing but

stagnant conditions are likely to return Thursday night into

Friday.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s

advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are

effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air

particulates.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor

burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be

limited as much as possible. According to state air quality

agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants

close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with

your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.