Air Stagnation Advisory issued December 1 at 9:53AM PST until December 5 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Poor air quality expected.
* WHERE… At elevations mainly below 1000 feet. In Washington,
Willapa Hills, South Washington Cascade Foothills and Central
Columbia River Gorge. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest
Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Upper Hood River
Valley and Central Columbia River Gorge.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Very light winds coupled with a strong
temperature inversion will contribute to little air movement
across the area. Because of these conditions, some pollutant
levels could increase through Saturday.
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
Comments