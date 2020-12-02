Air Stagnation Advisory issued December 2 at 2:59PM PST until December 5 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Stagnant conditions will trap smoke and other air
pollutants near the ground where people breathe.
* WHERE…Valleys of Northern and Eastern Klamath County and
Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County to
include Klamath Falls, Lakeview, Bly, Valley Falls.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to noon PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing
air quality with time, especially in and near areas with
significant sources of air pollution.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezes today brought increased mixing to
some areas east of the Cascades, but winds will diminish this
evening and air will become stagnant again.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are
effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air
particulates.
According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of
stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people
live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any
current restrictions in your area.