Air Stagnation Advisory issued December 2 at 4:24PM PST until December 5 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Poor air quality for elevations below 1500 feet.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills and

Willapa Hills. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Central Coast Range of

Western Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley and Cascade Foothills

in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Poor air quality may cause issues for people with

respiratory problems.

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s

advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during

periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor

burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be

limited as much as possible. According to state air quality

agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants

close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with

your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.