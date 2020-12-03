Air Stagnation Advisory issued December 3 at 12:52AM PST until December 5 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Stagnant conditions will trap smoke and other air

pollutants near the ground where people breathe.

* WHERE…Valleys of Northern and Eastern Klamath County and

Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County to

include Klamath Falls, Lakeview, Bly, Valley Falls.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to noon PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing

air quality with time, especially in and near areas with

significant sources of air pollution.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezes today brought increased mixing to

some areas east of the Cascades, but winds will diminish this

evening and air will become stagnant again.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s

advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are

effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air

particulates.

According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of

stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people

live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any

current restrictions in your area.