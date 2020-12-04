Air Stagnation Advisory issued December 4 at 1:05PM PST until December 8 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Poor air quality.
* WHERE…In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains,
John Day Basin, Central Oregon, Southern Blue Mountains, East
Columbia River Gorge, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains,
Lower Columbia Basin and North Central Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible.