Air Stagnation Advisory issued December 4 at 1:05PM PST until December 8 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Poor air quality.

* WHERE…In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of

Washington. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains,

John Day Basin, Central Oregon, Southern Blue Mountains, East

Columbia River Gorge, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains,

Lower Columbia Basin and North Central Oregon.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Poor air quality may cause issues for people with

respiratory problems.

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s

advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during

periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor

burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be

limited as much as possible.