Air Stagnation Advisory issued December 4 at 3:59AM PST until December 5 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Poor air quality below 1500 feet.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills and
Willapa Hills. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Central Coast Range of
Western Oregon and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For a graphical look at the area affected
by the advisory, go to: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=pqr.
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.