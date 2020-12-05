Air Stagnation Advisory issued December 5 at 1:34PM PST until December 8 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Poor air quality.
* WHERE…John Day Basin, Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon,
Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North
Central Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.