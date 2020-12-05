Air Stagnation Advisory issued December 5 at 5:01AM PST until December 8 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…For the Air Stagnation Advisory, poor air quality. For
the Freezing Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter to one half
mile in freezing fog.
* WHERE…Central Oregon.
* WHEN…For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 7 PM PST
Tuesday. For the Freezing Fog Advisory, until 10 AM PST this
morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges. Poor air quality may cause
issues for people with respiratory problems.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.