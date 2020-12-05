Air Stagnation Advisory issued December 5 at 9:29AM PST until December 8 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

Freezing fog is clearing across central Oregon this morning.

Widespread dense freezing fog is no longer expected. Therefore,

have cancelled the Freezing Fog advisory within this zone.

…AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST

TUESDAY…

* WHAT…For the Air Stagnation Advisory, poor air quality. For

the Freezing Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter to one half

mile in freezing fog.

* WHERE…Central Oregon.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility

and potential frost on bridges. Poor air quality may cause

issues for people with respiratory problems.

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s

advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during

periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor

burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be

limited as much as possible. According to state air quality

agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants

close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with

your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.