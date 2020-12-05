Air Stagnation Advisory issued December 5 at 9:29AM PST until December 8 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
Freezing fog is clearing across central Oregon this morning.
Widespread dense freezing fog is no longer expected. Therefore,
have cancelled the Freezing Fog advisory within this zone.
…AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST
TUESDAY…
* WHAT…For the Air Stagnation Advisory, poor air quality. For
the Freezing Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter to one half
mile in freezing fog.
* WHERE…Central Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges. Poor air quality may cause
issues for people with respiratory problems.
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.