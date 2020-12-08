Freezing Fog Advisory issued December 8 at 4:38AM PST until December 8 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Visibility a quarter of a mile to one mile in freezing
fog.
* WHERE…Northern Lake County including Silver Lake, Fort Rock
and portions of Highway 31 north of Summer Lake.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous walking and driving conditions due to low
visibility and slippery surfaces, especially wood surfaces and
on bridges.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* If possible, wait for temperatures to warm above freezing
before traveling.
* Slow down and give 3 times as much space as normal between
vehicles.
* Shaded areas may be more slippery than unshaded areas.
* Use low beams. High beams reflect back fog making visibility
worse for you and other drivers.
* Fog makes objects appear farther away than they are.
* Be ready for low visibility by keeping your headlights clean.
* Don’t use cruise control. Most crashes occur because the
driver is going too fast for weather conditions.