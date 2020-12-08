Skip to Content
Freezing Fog Advisory issued December 8 at 8:48AM PST until December 8 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Visibility a quarter of a mile to one mile in freezing
fog.

* WHERE…Northern Lake County including Silver Lake, Fort Rock
and portions of Highway 31 north of Summer Lake.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous walking and driving conditions due to low
visibility and slippery surfaces, especially wood surfaces and
on bridges.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* If possible, wait for temperatures to warm above freezing
before traveling.

* Slow down and give 3 times as much space as normal between
vehicles.

* Shaded areas may be more slippery than unshaded areas.

* Use low beams. High beams reflect back fog making visibility
worse for you and other drivers.

* Fog makes objects appear farther away than they are.

* Be ready for low visibility by keeping your headlights clean.

* Don’t use cruise control. Most crashes occur because the
driver is going too fast for weather conditions.

National Weather Service

