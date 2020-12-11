Winter Weather Advisory issued December 11 at 8:16AM PST until December 12 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Roads may become snow covered and slippery at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The most intense snowfall will likely occur

during the afternoon and early evening hours on Friday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.