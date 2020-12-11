Winter Weather Advisory issued December 11 at 9:36PM PST until December 12 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Light to moderate snow. Total snow accumulations 3 to 5

inches in the advisory area with 1 to 3 inch amounts elsewhere

in these forecast zones.

* WHERE…Highway 140 between Bly and Lakeview, between Lakeview

and Adel, and east of Adel to the Nevada state line. Highway 395

south of Lake view to New Pine Creek.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Snow covered roads and lower visibility will lead to

hazardous driving conditions.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.