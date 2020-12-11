Winter Weather Advisory issued December 11 at 9:36PM PST until December 12 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Light to moderate snow. Total snow accumulations 3 to 5
inches in the advisory area with 1 to 3 inch amounts elsewhere
in these forecast zones.
* WHERE…Highway 140 between Bly and Lakeview, between Lakeview
and Adel, and east of Adel to the Nevada state line. Highway 395
south of Lake view to New Pine Creek.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Snow covered roads and lower visibility will lead to
hazardous driving conditions.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.
Comments