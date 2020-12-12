Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 10:53PM PST until December 13 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

…Winter Weather Late Tonight into Sunday Evening…

.Snow levels will rise ahead of a front before falling as the

front moves through Sunday. Precipitation will begin late tonight

with a wide range of snow levels, mainly above 6000 feet with the

potential for terrain influences to result in trapped cold air in

valleys. This wintry mix of sleet, snow, and perhaps brief,

localized freezing rain has the highest probability of occurring

in Klamath County early Sunday morning, around 4 AM to 7 AM PST.

Snow levels will drop through the day on Sunday into Sunday

evening. A significant accumulation of snow is expected above 4000

to 4500 feet with the snow level falling to around 3500 feet as

snow showers taper off Sunday evening. This system will also

produce breezy to windy conditions in some areas, especially over

the higher terrain..

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 2 to 4 inches in valleys and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains.

Wind gusts of 20 to 40 mph expected, highest at exposed higher

elevation locations.

* WHERE…Portions of northern California and south central

Oregon. This includes portions of Highways 97, 140, 395, 139,

and 89. Locations affected include Chemult, Chiloquin, Klamath

Falls, Bly, Lakeview, the Warner Mountains, Tennant, Dead

Horse Summit, and Snowmans Summit.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow level will be around 6000 feet as

precipitation begins late tonight, but then will drop to around

4000 feet during the day Sunday with significant accumulations

continuing through Sunday evening. Cold air trapped in valleys

may produce a few hours of sleet, or brief, localized freezing

rain as precipitation begins early Sunday morning. This risk

will be highest near Chiloquin. A wintry mix is also expected in

the vicinity of the city of Mount Shasta as precipitation

begins early Sunday morning and again as it tapers off Sunday

evening.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.