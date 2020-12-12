Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 10:53PM PST until December 13 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
…Winter Weather Late Tonight into Sunday Evening…
.Snow levels will rise ahead of a front before falling as the
front moves through Sunday. Precipitation will begin late tonight
with a wide range of snow levels, mainly above 6000 feet with the
potential for terrain influences to result in trapped cold air in
valleys. This wintry mix of sleet, snow, and perhaps brief,
localized freezing rain has the highest probability of occurring
in Klamath County early Sunday morning, around 4 AM to 7 AM PST.
Snow levels will drop through the day on Sunday into Sunday
evening. A significant accumulation of snow is expected above 4000
to 4500 feet with the snow level falling to around 3500 feet as
snow showers taper off Sunday evening. This system will also
produce breezy to windy conditions in some areas, especially over
the higher terrain..
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches in valleys and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains.
Wind gusts of 20 to 40 mph expected, highest at exposed higher
elevation locations.
* WHERE…Portions of northern California and south central
Oregon. This includes portions of Highways 97, 140, 395, 139,
and 89. Locations affected include Chemult, Chiloquin, Klamath
Falls, Bly, Lakeview, the Warner Mountains, Tennant, Dead
Horse Summit, and Snowmans Summit.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow level will be around 6000 feet as
precipitation begins late tonight, but then will drop to around
4000 feet during the day Sunday with significant accumulations
continuing through Sunday evening. Cold air trapped in valleys
may produce a few hours of sleet, or brief, localized freezing
rain as precipitation begins early Sunday morning. This risk
will be highest near Chiloquin. A wintry mix is also expected in
the vicinity of the city of Mount Shasta as precipitation
begins early Sunday morning and again as it tapers off Sunday
evening.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov
for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.