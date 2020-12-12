Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 2:13PM PST until December 14 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…STORM SYSTEM TO BRING A MIX OF WINTRY WEATHER THROUGH SUNDAY

NIGHT…

.A storm system will begin to impact the region late tonight with

a mixture of freezing rain and snow. Activity will eventually

transition to mainly low elevation rain and mountain snow Sunday,

with substantial snow totals expected above 4000 feet. The

combination of accumulating mountain snow and light freezing rain

accumulations will make for slick travel in many areas, including

the mountain passes. Activity should diminish late Sunday night

into Monday.

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. A glazing of ice followed

by 4 to 8 inches of snow expected, mainly above 4000 feet. Light

icing may occur below 4000 feet as well.

* WHERE…In Washington, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. This includes the

Cascades passes and high mountain roadways.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.