Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 2:32PM PST until December 14 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
6 to 16 inches with the highest amounts above 4000 to 5000 feet
and lesser amounts in the 3000 to 4000 foot range. Ice
accumulations of a tenth to two tenths of an inch will also be
possible.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 4 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Snow and ice covered surfaces will likely develop
during periods of intense precipitation. Be prepared for travel
restrictions and slippery roads.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A burst of snow will initially fall down to
2000 to 3000 feet shortly after midnight. Snow levels will
likely then rise into the 4000 to 5000 foot range early Sunday
morning before gradually falling again later Sunday into Sunday
night into the 3000 to 4000 foot range.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments