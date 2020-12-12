Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 2:32PM PST until December 14 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

6 to 16 inches with the highest amounts above 4000 to 5000 feet

and lesser amounts in the 3000 to 4000 foot range. Ice

accumulations of a tenth to two tenths of an inch will also be

possible.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Snow and ice covered surfaces will likely develop

during periods of intense precipitation. Be prepared for travel

restrictions and slippery roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A burst of snow will initially fall down to

2000 to 3000 feet shortly after midnight. Snow levels will

likely then rise into the 4000 to 5000 foot range early Sunday

morning before gradually falling again later Sunday into Sunday

night into the 3000 to 4000 foot range.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.