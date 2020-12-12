Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 2:49PM PST until December 13 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

…Winter Weather Late Tonight into Sunday Evening…

.Snow levels will rise ahead of a front. Precipitation will begin

late tonight with a wide range of snow levels, mainly above 6000

feet with the potential for terrain influences to result in

trapped cold air in valleys. This wintry mix of sleet, snow, and

perhaps brief, localized freezing rain has the highest probability

of occurring in Klamath County early Sunday morning, around 4 AM

to 7 AM PST. Snow levels will drop through the day on Sunday into

Sunday evening. A significant accumulation of snow is expected

above 4000 to 4500 feet with the snow level falling to around 3500

feet as snow showers taper off during Sunday evening. This system

will also produce breezy to windy conditions.

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 2 to 4 inches in valleys and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of northern California and south central

Oregon. This includes portions of Highways 97, 140, 395, 139,

and 89. Locations affected include Chemult, Chiloquin, Klamath

Falls, Bly, Lakeview, the Warner Mountains, Tennant, Dead Horse

Summit, and Snowmans Summit.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow level will be around 6000 feet as

precipitation begins late tonight then drop to around 4000 feet

during Sunday with significant accumulation continuing through

Sunday evening. But, cold air trapped in valleys may produce a

few hours of sleet, or brief, localized freezing rain as

precipitation begins early Sunday morning. This risk will be

highest near Chiloquin. A wintry mix is also expected in the

vicinity of the city of Mount Shasta as precipitation begins

early Sunday morning and again as it tapers off Sunday evening.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for

latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.