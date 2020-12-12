Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 2:49PM PST until December 13 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
…Winter Weather Late Tonight into Sunday Evening…
.Snow levels will rise ahead of a front. Precipitation will begin
late tonight with a wide range of snow levels, mainly above 6000
feet with the potential for terrain influences to result in
trapped cold air in valleys. This wintry mix of sleet, snow, and
perhaps brief, localized freezing rain has the highest probability
of occurring in Klamath County early Sunday morning, around 4 AM
to 7 AM PST. Snow levels will drop through the day on Sunday into
Sunday evening. A significant accumulation of snow is expected
above 4000 to 4500 feet with the snow level falling to around 3500
feet as snow showers taper off during Sunday evening. This system
will also produce breezy to windy conditions.
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches in valleys and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of northern California and south central
Oregon. This includes portions of Highways 97, 140, 395, 139,
and 89. Locations affected include Chemult, Chiloquin, Klamath
Falls, Bly, Lakeview, the Warner Mountains, Tennant, Dead Horse
Summit, and Snowmans Summit.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow level will be around 6000 feet as
precipitation begins late tonight then drop to around 4000 feet
during Sunday with significant accumulation continuing through
Sunday evening. But, cold air trapped in valleys may produce a
few hours of sleet, or brief, localized freezing rain as
precipitation begins early Sunday morning. This risk will be
highest near Chiloquin. A wintry mix is also expected in the
vicinity of the city of Mount Shasta as precipitation begins
early Sunday morning and again as it tapers off Sunday evening.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for
latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.
