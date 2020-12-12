Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 6:27PM PST until December 13 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…STORM SYSTEM TO BRING A MIX OF WINTRY WEATHER THROUGH SUNDAY

NIGHT…

.A storm system will begin to impact the region late tonight with

a mixture of freezing rain, snow and sleet. Activity will

eventually transition to mainly low elevation rain and mountain

snow Sunday, with substantial snow totals expected above 4000

feet. The combination of accumulating mountain snow and light

freezing rain accumulations will make for slick travel in many

areas, including the mountain passes. Activity should diminish

late Sunday night into Monday.

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…North Central Oregon and Central Oregon, mainly from

Madras north to the Washington border.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 10 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.