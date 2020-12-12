Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 6:27PM PST until December 13 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…STORM SYSTEM TO BRING A MIX OF WINTRY WEATHER THROUGH SUNDAY
NIGHT…
.A storm system will begin to impact the region late tonight with
a mixture of freezing rain, snow and sleet. Activity will
eventually transition to mainly low elevation rain and mountain
snow Sunday, with substantial snow totals expected above 4000
feet. The combination of accumulating mountain snow and light
freezing rain accumulations will make for slick travel in many
areas, including the mountain passes. Activity should diminish
late Sunday night into Monday.
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE…North Central Oregon and Central Oregon, mainly from
Madras north to the Washington border.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 10 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
