Winter Weather Advisory issued December 12 at 6:27PM PST until December 14 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…STORM SYSTEM TO BRING A MIX OF WINTRY WEATHER THROUGH SUNDAY

NIGHT…

.A storm system will begin to impact the region late tonight with

a mixture of freezing rain, snow and sleet. Activity will

eventually transition to mainly low elevation rain and mountain

snow Sunday, with substantial snow totals expected above 4000

feet. The combination of accumulating mountain snow and light

freezing rain accumulations will make for slick travel in many

areas, including the mountain passes. Activity should diminish

late Sunday night into Monday.

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. A glazing of ice followed

by 4 to 8 inches of snow expected, mainly above 4000 feet.

Light icing may occur below 4000 feet as well.

* WHERE…In Washington, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. This includes the

Cascades passes and high mountain roadways.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.