Winter Weather Advisory issued December 13 at 2:26PM PST until December 14 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

…LINGERING WINTER WEATHER IN THE MOUNTAINS TONIGHT…

.Periods of mountain snow will continue to impacts parts of the

Blues and the eastern Cascades, especially near the crest, with

visibility as low as one half mile at times. The greatest

snowfall accumulations are anticipated to be at 4000 ft and

above. Hazardous travel will be possible due to low visibility and

slippery road conditions, including area mountain passes.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,

mainly above 4000 feet, with up to 2 inches in the Grande Ronde

Valley.

* WHERE…In Washington, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

In Oregon, Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Grande Ronde

Valley and East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.