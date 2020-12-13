Winter Weather Advisory issued December 13 at 2:27PM PST until December 13 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

…Winter Weather Through This Evening…

.Another wave of wintry precipitation has moved inland and will

continue across southern Oregon and northern California through

this evening. New snow of 1 to 5 inches will accumulate at

elevations above 4000 to 4500 feet with the snow level falling to

around 3500 feet as snow showers taper off late this evening.

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. New snow accumulations of

up to 2 inches in valleys and 1 to 4 inches in the mountains.

Wind gusts of 20 to 35 mph expected, highest at exposed higher

elevation locations. The snow level will drop to 3500 feet as

snow tapers off late this evening.

* WHERE…Portions of northern California and south central

Oregon. This includes portions of Highways 97, 140, 395, 139,

and 89. Locations affected include Chemult, Chiloquin, Klamath

Falls, Bly, Lakeview, the Warner Mountains, Tennant, Dead

Horse Summit, and Snowmans Summit.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.