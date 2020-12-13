Winter Weather Advisory issued December 13 at 2:27PM PST until December 13 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
…Winter Weather Through This Evening…
.Another wave of wintry precipitation has moved inland and will
continue across southern Oregon and northern California through
this evening. New snow of 1 to 5 inches will accumulate at
elevations above 4000 to 4500 feet with the snow level falling to
around 3500 feet as snow showers taper off late this evening.
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. New snow accumulations of
up to 2 inches in valleys and 1 to 4 inches in the mountains.
Wind gusts of 20 to 35 mph expected, highest at exposed higher
elevation locations. The snow level will drop to 3500 feet as
snow tapers off late this evening.
* WHERE…Portions of northern California and south central
Oregon. This includes portions of Highways 97, 140, 395, 139,
and 89. Locations affected include Chemult, Chiloquin, Klamath
Falls, Bly, Lakeview, the Warner Mountains, Tennant, Dead
Horse Summit, and Snowmans Summit.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov
for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.