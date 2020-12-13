Winter Weather Advisory issued December 13 at 2:36PM PST until December 14 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Snow and ice covered surfaces will likely develop

during periods of intense precipitation. Be prepared for travel

restrictions and slippery roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will generally be near 3000 ft.

A burst of snow will likely bring a quick 1 to 3 inches of snow

between 4-6 PM and create particularly hazardous travel

conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.