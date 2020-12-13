Winter Weather Advisory issued December 13 at 3:03AM PST until December 14 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 9 inches.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will likely then rise into the

4000 to 5000 foot range early this morning before gradually

falling again later tonight into the 3000 to 4000 foot range.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.