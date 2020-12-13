Winter Weather Advisory issued December 13 at 3:05AM PST until December 13 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…STORM SYSTEM TO BRING A MIX OF WINTRY WEATHER THROUGH SUNDAY

NIGHT…

.A storm system is impacting the region and mixed precipitation is

expected early. Activity will eventually transition to mainly low

elevation rain and mountain snow later today, with substantial

snow totals expected above 4000 feet. The combination of

accumulating mountain snow and light freezing rain accumulations

will make for slick travel in many areas, including the mountain

passes. Activity should diminish late tonight into Monday.

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of up to

one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…Central Oregon and North Central Oregon.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.