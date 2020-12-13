Winter Weather Advisory issued December 13 at 3:05AM PST until December 13 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…STORM SYSTEM TO BRING A MIX OF WINTRY WEATHER THROUGH SUNDAY
NIGHT…
.A storm system is impacting the region and mixed precipitation is
expected early. Activity will eventually transition to mainly low
elevation rain and mountain snow later today, with substantial
snow totals expected above 4000 feet. The combination of
accumulating mountain snow and light freezing rain accumulations
will make for slick travel in many areas, including the mountain
passes. Activity should diminish late tonight into Monday.
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of up to
one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE…Central Oregon and North Central Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.