Winter Weather Advisory issued December 13 at 3:05AM PST until December 14 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…STORM SYSTEM TO BRING A MIX OF WINTRY WEATHER THROUGH SUNDAY

NIGHT…

.A storm system is impacting the region and mixed precipitation is

expected early. Activity will eventually transition to mainly low

elevation rain and mountain snow later today, with substantial

snow totals expected above 4000 feet. The combination of

accumulating mountain snow and light freezing rain accumulations

will make for slick travel in many areas, including the mountain

passes. Activity should diminish late tonight into Monday.

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. A glaze of ice followed by 4 to 8

inches of snow, mainly above 4000 feet. Light icing may occur

below 4000 feet as well.

* WHERE…In Washington, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. This includes the

Cascades passes and high mountain roadways.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.