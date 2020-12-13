Winter Weather Advisory issued December 13 at 6:02PM PST until December 14 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Snow and ice covered surfaces will likely develop

during periods of intense precipitation. Be prepared for

travel restrictions and slippery roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will generally be near 3000 ft.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.