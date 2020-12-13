Winter Weather Advisory issued December 13 at 6:02PM PST until December 14 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Snow and ice covered surfaces will likely develop
during periods of intense precipitation. Be prepared for
travel restrictions and slippery roads.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will generally be near 3000 ft.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.