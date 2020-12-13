Winter Weather Advisory issued December 13 at 6:19AM PST until December 13 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
…Winter Weather This Morning into This Evening…
.Precipitation will continue through today as a front passes
through the region. A wintry mix of sleet, snow, and perhaps
brief, localized freezing rain has the highest probability of
occurring in Klamath County early this morning, around 4 AM to 7
AM PST. Snow levels will drop through the day and again in the
evening. A significant accumulation of snow is expected above 4000
to 4500 feet with the snow level falling to around 3500 feet as
snow showers taper off later this evening. This system will also
produce breezy to windy conditions in some areas, especially over
the higher terrain.
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches in valleys and 4 to 8 inches in the
mountains. Wind gusts of 20 to 40 mph expected, highest at
exposed higher elevation locations.
* WHERE…Portions of northern California and south central
Oregon. This includes portions of Highways 97, 140, 395, 139,
and 89. Locations affected include Chemult, Chiloquin, Klamath
Falls, Bly, Lakeview, the Warner Mountains, Tennant, Dead
Horse Summit, and Snowmans Summit.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Cold air trapped in valleys may produce a
few hours of sleet, or brief, localized freezing rain as
precipitation continues this morning. This risk will be highest
near Chiloquin. A wintry mix is also expected in the vicinity
of the city of Mount Shasta as precipitation continues this
morning and again as it tapers off later this evening.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov
for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.