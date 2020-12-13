Winter Weather Advisory issued December 13 at 6:19AM PST until December 13 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

…Winter Weather This Morning into This Evening…

.Precipitation will continue through today as a front passes

through the region. A wintry mix of sleet, snow, and perhaps

brief, localized freezing rain has the highest probability of

occurring in Klamath County early this morning, around 4 AM to 7

AM PST. Snow levels will drop through the day and again in the

evening. A significant accumulation of snow is expected above 4000

to 4500 feet with the snow level falling to around 3500 feet as

snow showers taper off later this evening. This system will also

produce breezy to windy conditions in some areas, especially over

the higher terrain.

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 2 to 4 inches in valleys and 4 to 8 inches in the

mountains. Wind gusts of 20 to 40 mph expected, highest at

exposed higher elevation locations.

* WHERE…Portions of northern California and south central

Oregon. This includes portions of Highways 97, 140, 395, 139,

and 89. Locations affected include Chemult, Chiloquin, Klamath

Falls, Bly, Lakeview, the Warner Mountains, Tennant, Dead

Horse Summit, and Snowmans Summit.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Cold air trapped in valleys may produce a

few hours of sleet, or brief, localized freezing rain as

precipitation continues this morning. This risk will be highest

near Chiloquin. A wintry mix is also expected in the vicinity

of the city of Mount Shasta as precipitation continues this

morning and again as it tapers off later this evening.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.