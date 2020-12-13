Winter Weather Advisory issued December 13 at 6:32AM PST until December 14 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…STORM SYSTEM TO BRING A MIX OF WINTRY WEATHER THROUGH SUNDAY

NIGHT…

.A storm system is impacting the region with mainly snow this

morning. The precipitation will eventually transition to mainly

low elevation rain and mountain snow later today, with substantial

snow totals expected above 4000 feet. Mountain snow and light

will make for slippery travel in many areas, including the

mountain passes. Snow should diminish late tonight into Monday.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches of snow,

mainly above 4000 feet.

* WHERE…In Washington, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

In Oregon, Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Grande Ronde

Valley and East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.