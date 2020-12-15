Wind Advisory issued December 15 at 4:03AM PST until December 17 at 2:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake

County and Central and Eastern Lake County including Highway 31

from Paisley to Summer Lake.

* WHEN…From noon Wednesday to 2 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Blowing snow is expected in the higher elevations.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.