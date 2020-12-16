Wind Advisory issued December 16 at 2:25PM PST until December 16 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake
County and Central and Eastern Lake County including Highway
31 from Paisley to Summer Lake.
* WHEN…Now through to 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Blowing snow is expected in the higher elevations.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.