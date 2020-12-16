Winter Weather Advisory issued December 16 at 11:55AM PST until December 17 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 7 to 12 inches above 4500 ft and 4 to 8 inches between 3500

and 4500 ft. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect snow accumulations to remain above

6000 ft going into this evening. Snow levels will drop to 4500

ft by midnight and continue to drop to 3000 ft by Thursday

morning. Heaviest snow accumulations will be between midnight

and 11 AM Thursday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.